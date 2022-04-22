Prepare for severe weather with tax-free weekend for emergency supplies

Most emergency supplies will be free of tax for those looking to prepare.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is still right in the middle of severe weather season. As a result, many around are trying to prepare for the next storms.

This weekend will make it a little easier to add to your disaster preparedness kits. Emergency supplies will be tax free this weekend from April 23 - April 25.

The annual weekend was a result of Senate Bill 904, signed into law in 2015, in order to provide Texans with the opportunity to stay ahead and be prepared.

Local officials like Tyler Fire Department's Paul Findley encourage those to get out and take advantage of an opportunity like this.

"Anything that you can think of that you might need if you were without power for an extended period of time or without water," said Findley. "It’s on there and it’s tax free over the weekend. So, there’s a great opportunity to save some money."

Supplies ranging from batteries to generators cover the list of supplies that qualify for the tax break. Companies like Generator Supercenter have seen a large increase in sales due to the recent weather, and they believe it's due to people trying to be more prepared for the next time around.

"“Texas weather -- you just never know what’s going to happen for it. With that being the case, we’re having tornadoes and hurricanes in the south. There’s huge chances for trees to fall on lines. There’s multiple times when people are out of power for days, especially out in the country," said Generator Supercenter's Adrian Gonzales.

The deal will be available for both in-person and online shopping all weekend long.