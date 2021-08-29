COVID-19 Regional Infusion Center opens at UT Health Science Center in Smith County Aug. 30

It will include personnel, equipment, supplies and wraparound services for a 20-chair Regional Infusion Center.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County is now home to a Regional Infusion Center to help treat COVID-19 patients with the aim of keeping more out of local hospitals.

Smith County submitted a request for assistance to the State of Texas on Friday, August 20. The Texas Division of Emergency Management approved that request. The state-supported infusion center, which will start treating the local hospitals’ backlogs of patients needing monoclonal antibody treatment on Monday, August 30, will open to the public on Tuesday, August 31. It will include personnel, equipment, supplies and wraparound services for a 20-chair Regional Infusion Center.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran made the decision to submit the request after holding a meeting with state officials and local medical representatives from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

The Regional Infusion Center will be located at UT Health Science Center in Tyler, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271. The facility will be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. Medical professionals will be able to administer a monoclonal antibody treatment to up to 60 patients per day. Patients will be monitored after the infusion before being sent home to recuperate. The infusions are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements.

Having a “Regional Infusion Center” in Smith County is expected to reduce the COVID-19 impact on local hospitals, alleviate pressure on staffing needs, and assist those who are ill and at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

“Because it is a medical facility and because of its proximity to Interstate 20, UT Health’s North Campus is the perfect spot for a Regional Infusion Center, to serve not just those from Smith County, but many others from around the region,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “Having this center available to local COVID-19 patients will help them get better more quickly and keep them out of our hospital ICU rooms.”

Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, said they are pleased UT Health East Texas can assist in efforts to decrease the number of hospitalized patients in East Texas by providing the space for antibody infusion therapy to serve this region.

“We have surpassed our previous peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the numbers continue to increase rather than decrease,” Dr. Cummins said. “This antibody infusion center is a step in the right direction to hopefully reduce that trend.”

While UT Health East Texas has been providing antibody therapy since it became available, this joint effort with the Texas Division of Emergency Management helps expand access to antibody therapy that is proving to be an essential tool in helping keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, he said.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has also been administering the antibody infusion therapy at several of its East Texas facilities and will continue to do so at its Tyler and Jacksonville facilities.

“CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and our other CHRISTUS ministries have been providing infusion therapies like monoclonal antibody treatment to patients for some time now, and we have seen success in treating patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “As the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase, we are supportive of the State’s effort to increase access to this treatment. However, we urge our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home if they’re sick.”

Tyler Mayor Don Warren said the infusion center will be a tremendous asset for Smith County and our region in the fight against COVID-19 and the soaring hospitalization numbers seen in recent weeks.

Local Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said the monoclonal antibodies help people fight the virus that causes COVID-19. “Studies have shown that recipients have had a decrease in hospitalizations and emergency room visits and a decrease in the amount of virus in that person’s body. Outcomes have been very positive,” he added.

Eligible COVID-19 patients will need a form filled out by their doctor, which will act as a prescription for the infusion. To ensure that the facility is utilized for patients who meet the treatment qualification standards for this type of treatment, a referral is required and walk-in patients cannot be seen. If you do not have a general practitioner, please call the Infusion Center at 903-877-7119 for more information.

Patients are eligible for the medication when they:

Have a positive COVID-19 test;

Are within 10 days of symptom onset;

Are age 12 or older; and

Weigh a minimum of 88 pounds (40 kilograms).

The therapy is not authorized for patients who:

Have been hospitalized due to COVID-19;

Require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19; or

Require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19-related comorbidity.

The local infusion center can be reached at 903-877-7119 or at infusioncenter@smith-county.com

There is a statewide infusion center hotline at 1-800-742-5990 or visit https://meds.tdem.texas.gov to find out which infusion center is nearest you.

“It’s important to note the most important step all residents 12 and older can take to reduce their risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 is to become fully vaccinated,” Dr. Cummins said. “We urge anyone who is not vaccinated to help protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated, and we implore everyone to continue practicing the precautions proven to work at stopping the spread of this highly contagious virus — wear a mask, social distance, stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently.”