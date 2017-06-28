Report: Wood County Jail cited for giving inmate improper medication

The report states an inmate had to be taken to the hospital after they were given improper medication.

QUITMAN, Texas — The Wood County Jail has been added to the state's list of noncompliant jails for one inmate not receiving their medicine and another getting the "improper medication" after a nurse failed to pack prescriptions correctly, according to a jail commission report.

Texas Commission on Jail Standards Complaints Inspector Chris Keith said in a Jan. 10 report that while reviewing submitted complaints, he found a jail nurse didn't pack medication properly. This resulted in an inmate not receiving medication.

The report goes on to say that another inmate had to be taken to the hospital after they were given improper medication.