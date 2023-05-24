Ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyler Public Library to celebrate new renovations

The library will have an updated look along with a brand new history room for youth.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Public Library will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday to celebrate its newest renovations.

The ceremony will be at the library, located at 201 S. College Ave. in Tyler, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren along with the city council and executive members are expected to be at the ceremony to cut the ribbon.

The library has been outdated for awhile and is finally ready to open up its new History Room to the public. The third floor will also offer a computer room, office space and an activity center, City of Tyler Public Information Officer Adriana Rodriguez said.

"We have books from the Ella Reid Library, which was the first African American Library in Tyler back in segregation times and the first 100 books from the Carnegie Public Library," Rodriguez said.

Before the renovations these historical books couldn't be displayed because of the shelving not being up to code.