Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrests 4 executing search warrant

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a controlled substance warrant on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was executed at 6610 US Highway 79 S in Henderson.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.

The following individuals were arrested as a result:

Jack Eugene Green, 57 of Henderson – Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Loretta Sue Davis, 53 of Henderson – Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Bobby Neal Johnson, 54 of Henderson - Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Michelle Annette Pruett, 53 of Henderson - Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into allegations of methamphetamine distribution conducted by the RCSO Narcotics Division and the Rusk County Criminal Investigation Division.