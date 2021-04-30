Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrests 4 executing search warrant

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a controlled substance warrant on Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was executed at 6610 US Highway 79 S in Henderson.
The search warrant resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.
The following individuals were arrested as a result:
- Jack Eugene Green, 57 of Henderson – Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
- Loretta Sue Davis, 53 of Henderson – Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)
- Bobby Neal Johnson, 54 of Henderson - Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)
- Michelle Annette Pruett, 53 of Henderson - Charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)
The warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into allegations of methamphetamine distribution conducted by the RCSO Narcotics Division and the Rusk County Criminal Investigation Division.
Additional arrests are anticipated.