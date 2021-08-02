Rusk County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for sexual assault

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.

According to the RCSO, officials are seeking Eligah Johnson, 19. Authorities say Johnson stands 5'7 and weighs about 145 pounds. He also has a birthmark above his left eye. He is known to frequent the Kilgore area.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the RCSO at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-8477. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.