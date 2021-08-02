x
Rusk County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for sexual assault

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.

According to the RCSO, officials are seeking Eligah Johnson, 19. Authorities say Johnson stands 5'7 and weighs about 145 pounds. He also has a birthmark above his left eye. He is known to frequent the Kilgore area. 

Credit: Rusk County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the RCSO at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-8477. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous. 

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

