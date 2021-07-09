RV sales booming; stock in short supply in East Texas

"I have one manufacturer who won't fulfill any of our orders unless we can show them that it's a sold unit," General Manager of RV station Terry Marshall said.

TEXAS, USA — RVs come in all sorts of shapes sizes and prices, but no matter what they look like or what they cost, there aren't many around nationwide and in East Texas.

The demand for RV's rose shortly after the start of the pandemic and never stopped.

"Huge shortages, sales are off the charts but the supply is down," General Manager of RV station Terry Marshall said.

He added the demand is so high they can't stay fully stocked.

David Hayes of RV superstore says they're dealing with similar problems and they don't expect the shortages to end anytime soon.

It probably will be sometime around this time next year before things get back to normal," Hayes said.

Marshall says RV Station would typically have around 120 RV's for sale but right now only 32 are available. Hayes said at their location it's an even smaller ratio.

"We would normally carry 120 to 150, RVs,' he said. "As of yesterday, actually, it's less than a third. We are right at 30."

The short supply has led to an increase in prices across the board in all models.

We sold someone in R-pod a year ago, they paid 19,995 for we bought it back for the same price they paid us because that unit will now sell for 20 to $23,000.