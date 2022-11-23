Tyler Salvation Army preparing for upcoming Thanksgiving meal

“We are fortunate to have our volunteers assist us with this every year. We could not do this without the support of our Tyler community,” Director Greg Mason said.

TYLER, Texas — Salvation Army of Tyler will hold its Thanksgiving meal Thursday for the community from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall.

The Salvation Army staff and volunteers plan to feed up to 1,000 guests this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers arrived at Wednesday afternoon to begin preparations such as carving turkeys and slicing pies to be served. Over 110 volunteers have signed up to help on Thanksgiving.

“We are fortunate to have our volunteers assist us with this every year. We could not do this without the support of our Tyler community,” said Greg Mason, Director of Development at the Salvation Army of Tyler.

The meal includes Greenberg Smoked Turkey, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, candied yams, dinner rolls and a choice of pecan or pumpkin pie.