MANHUNT OVER: Man who allegedly shot woman in face, broke into Lindale-area home in custody

Samuel Salas, 34, was taken into custody Monday morning.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The man who was at the center of a Smith County manhunt after officials say he shot a woman in the face and broke into a home in the Lindale area is in custody.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Salas, 34, was arrested Monday morning in Wood County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Salas shot a woman in the face early Friday morning near a driveway of a home in the 18600 block of County Road 498 in Lindale. Officials say Salas ran from the home and the victim is stable at a local hospital.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a home invasion call in the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale. The SCSO says Salas attempted to rob the homeowner, but the homeowner pulled a gun on Salas and he ran away.