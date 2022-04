Before being located the teen was last seen walking on Highway 323 near the Pleasant Hill Cemetery within the past few hours.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old who was reported missing Friday evening has been found.

