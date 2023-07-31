Rural counties can soon apply for state grants through new legislative program

With the passing of Senate Bill 22, Rural County Sheriff's Offices can soon apply for up to $500,000 in state grants depending on population size.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — In East Texas, it can be difficult for sheriff's departments in rural counties to attract new hires. The Senate Bill 22 could change this by offering Rural County Sheriff's Departments that apply, they can receive state funding, higher wages, new equipment and more.

The bill also states that rural constable’s and prosecutor’s offices can also apply for the program but through different requirements.

Both sheriffs in Rusk and Cherokee Counties said if you’re in this profession for the money then law enforcement isn’t for you. They said this is in part because their departments can only offer so much in wages because their counties only have so many tax paying residents.

"We're a small rural county," said Brent Dickson, sheriff of Cherokee County. "We employ 80 employees here at the sheriff's office, we have 16 patrolmen and 24 jailers."

Some salaries at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office aren’t very attractive, but once county commissioners apply on behalf of the department for state funding that could change.

"Right now we pay $32,000 a year and we see a lot of jailers come and go," Dickson said. "This will allow some of our jailers up to $40,000 and I think that will help us fill up on employees in the jail. $40,000 is a lot of money in Cherokee County."

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said once applied and approved, rural counties with populations between 35,000 to 500,000 residents could receive $500,000 in additional funding. Counties with populations between 20,000 to 50,000 residents could receive $350,000, and with residents with less than 20,000 residents could receive $250,000.

Valdez said the passing of SB 22 isn't only a commonsense legislation but also a long time coming as rural counties like his can only offer so much in wages. Especially, when it comes to competing with larger cities who have sign-on bonuses.

"Metroplexes are offering $10,000 signing bonuses to $20,000 signing bonuses," Valdez said. "No rural county can do that. We can't match those types of numbers."

A program like this one created by SB 22 would prevent the need for increasing taxes on residents for these departments to get more funding. Both Valdez and Dickson said they are thankful to legislators for considering and enacting this program.

"To pass so highly, when the legislature usually gets a little closer on every bill was huge for us," Valdez said. "Rural law enforcement has been, I won't say left out, but underfunded for quite some time for no other reason than the county simply doesn't have the funds coming in."

"It doesn't take money away from our local citizens," Dickson said. "It's extra money from the state and it'll benefit the county."