Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property.
They found several items that were reported stolen, such as a flatbed trailer, Kubota tractor, Toro zero turn mower, a four wheeler and various tools reported stolen by a tree service, the sheriff's office said.
This investigation remains ongoing and arrest warrants will be issued.