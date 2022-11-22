x
Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property

This investigation remains ongoing and arrest warrants will be issued.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property.

They found several items that were reported stolen, such as a flatbed trailer, Kubota tractor, Toro zero turn mower, a four wheeler and various tools reported stolen by a tree service, the sheriff's office said.

