Rusk men accused of robbing man outside of Nacogdoches County business

The car was pulled over in the 1500 block of N. FM 225 and two individuals, who were later identified as the Neals, were detained, officials said.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two Rusk men accused of robbing a man outside of a Nacogdoches County business were arrested Monday afternoon.

Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were charged with second-degree felony robbery and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of State Highway 21 West in Douglass around 3:40 p.m. Monday regarding a person getting robbed at a local store.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim said he left the store and got into his car when another man wearing a camouflaged face covering reached into his vehicle. The man then grabbed the wallet from inside the victim’s pocket.

The victim grabbed the man's arm to stop the theft, but the man then sat down in the victim's car, put the vehicle in drive and hit the gas pedal. The suspect let go of the victim to regain control of the car and the vehicle fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.