National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple East Texas counties

CBS19 will continue to update this article as counties are added or removed from the watch list.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple East Texas counties.

According to the watch, which was issued around 10:45 a.m., the following counties are affected:

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Franklin

Hopkins

Marion

Morris

Rains

Red River

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

The watch is currently set to expire at 6 p.m.

Any severe thunderstorms today through this evening will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts (up to 70 MPH), large hail (tennis ball-size) and/or an isolated tornado or two.

While widespread flash flooding is not likely today through Monday night, flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible across portions of the region until this storm system moves east of the region on Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Rc2aLMNMbP — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) February 28, 2021

Do you know the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning?

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Be Prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Take Action! Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind identified by an NWS forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.