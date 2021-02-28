x
National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple East Texas counties

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple East Texas counties.

According to the watch, which was issued around 10:45 a.m., the following counties are affected:

  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Franklin
  • Hopkins
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Rains
  • Red River
  • Titus 
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt 
  • Wood

The watch is currently set to expire at 6 p.m.

Any severe thunderstorms today through this evening will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts (up to 70 MPH), large hail (tennis ball-size) and/or an isolated tornado or two.  

While widespread flash flooding is not likely today through Monday night, flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible across portions of the region until this storm system moves east of the region on Tuesday.

Do you know the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning? 

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Be Prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Take Action! Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind identified by an NWS forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

CBS19 will continue to update this article as counties are added or removed from the watch list.

