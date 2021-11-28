1 injured in shooting at Longview sports bar

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital following a shooting at a Longview sports bar.

On Saturday, around 11:15 p.m., the Longview Police Department responded to The Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards, located at 501 N. Spur 63, regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one adult suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooter, who has not been identified, left the scene before officers arrived.