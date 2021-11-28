1 injured in shooting at Longview sports bar

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was taken to a local hospital following a shooting at a Longview sports bar.
On Saturday, around 11:15 p.m., the Longview Police Department responded to The Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards, located at 501 N. Spur 63, regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one adult suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the shooter, who has not been identified, left the scene before officers arrived.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.