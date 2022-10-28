Smith County commissioners to consider naming emergency center in honor of Judge Jack Skeen Jr.

Skeen has served Smith County since 1983 when he became the district attorney and was reelected five times.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners will consider renaming the county's emergency operations center in honor of a longtime district judge and former district attorney.

On Tuesday, the commissioners court will vote to approve a resolution renaming the Smith County Emergency Operations Center to the Jack M. Skeen Jr. Emergency Operations Center of Smith County, according to the meeting agenda.

The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.

Skeen has served Smith County since 1983 when he became the district attorney and was reelected five times.

In 2003, he was appointed to fill Judge Diane DeVasto’s unexpired term as judge in the 241st District Court, where he continues to serve after several elections.

In March last year, he reached the constitutional age limit of 75.

The Texas Constitution states the office of a justice or judge becomes vacant at the end of the term when the incumbent turns 75 years old. Skeen's current and fifth term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy High) in 1964. He attended Tyler Junior College that fall, and he later went to UT Austin and then Baylor Law School.