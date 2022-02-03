Smith County deputies find elderly couple with gunshot wounds inside home

Nobody else was in the residence when deputies arrived.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly man and woman were found in critical condition with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Larry Christian, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies found two victims, who are both in their 70s, with gunshot wounds in a home in the 11100 block of County Road 140.

Upon deputies' arrival, EMS was contacted and both were taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition, Christian said.

Christian said investigators don't know what happened yet and the investigation is ongoing. Nobody else was in the residence when deputies arrived.