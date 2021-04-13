Smith County judge denies convicted murderer's request for court documents

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia pleaded guilty to capital murder in August 2019 for the death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County district court judge denied a request from an East Texas man, who pleaded guilty to murdering a 10-year-old child in 2016, for documents related to his case during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 28, of Bullard, pleaded guilty to capital murder in August 2019 for the death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In January, Zavala-Garcia wrote to the attorney who represented him in the capital murder case, J. Brett Harrison, requesting over 6,600 pages of court documents.