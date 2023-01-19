Smith County Sheriff's Office employees taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two Smith County Sherriff’s office employees were hospitalized Wednesday morning with carbon monoxide poisoning while at work.
According to Sheriff’s County Sherriff’s office Public Information Officer Larry Christian the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“At approximately 8:30 am two employees were overcome by carbon monoxide gas inside of the jail. Tyler Fire Department determined that the carbon monoxide came from a boiler at the jail,” he said. “The boiler was quickly repaired and the effects were minimal."
