Smith County searching for man who allegedly stabbed brother, fled the scene

TYLER, Texas — One man is in serious condition after being allegedly stabbed by his brother who fled the scene and has been missing since Saturday.

On Dec. 18, Smith County Deputies were called to an early morning report of a stabbing in the 9100 block of CR 489 near Tyler.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, Jerry Gardner, 38, of Mesquite, inside the residence with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. UT Health EMS arrived on location and transported Jerry to Christus Mother Frances Hospital for treatment.

Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who identified the suspect as Quentin Gardner, 36, of Tyler, and brother of the victim. Apparently, the two brothers got into an argument over loud music being played inside of the residence. At some point during the argument, Quentin retrieved a knife from the kitchen. Quentin allegedly returned to the living room with the knife and stabbed Jerry in the abdomen. Quentin then ran out of the residence and fled from the location.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators completed a search and arrest affidavit for Quentin Gardner. A search warrant was issued for the residence, as well as an arrest warrant on Quentin Dwayne Gardner for the criminal offense of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury (Felony 1) with a bond set at $400,000.

A search of the residence was completed and Investigators are continuing their investigation in an effort to locate Quentin. Investigators were made aware that Quentin made suicidal statements to family members and stated that he does not want to go back to jail or prison.

Quentin is described as a black male, 5’08”, 210, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Quentin Gardner, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. Please do not attempt to apprehend this subject as he has made statements to harm himself and is considered dangerous.