Smith County Sheriff's Office seek help to locate suspected vehicle involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft

Those who see a vehicle matching the description are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (903) 566-6600.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle believed to be involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft.

Officials said in a Facebook post the suspected vehicle is a black Chrysler 300. The mail in that area runs between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the Chrysler has minor but distinct damage to the passenger side front fender and the paint on the roof has noticeable damage.

