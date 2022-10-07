x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Smith County Sheriff's Office seek help to locate suspected vehicle involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft

Those who see a vehicle matching the description are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (903) 566-6600.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle believed to be involved in Chapel Hill-area mail theft. 

Officials said in a Facebook post the suspected vehicle is a black Chrysler 300. The mail in that area runs between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.  

According to the sheriff's office, the Chrysler has minor but distinct damage to the passenger side front fender and the paint on the roof has noticeable damage.

Those who see a vehicle matching the description are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (903) 566-6600. 

People who see the car are asked to not make contact with the occupants, but getting a license plate number would be helpful.  

RELATED: Man's best friend or inconsiderate taco thief?

RELATED: Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power posts bail

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out