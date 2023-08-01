United Way of Smith County kicks off 83rd annual campaign in Tyler

Every year, one in four people living in Smith County are helped through the efforts of the local nonprofit programs funded by the United Way of Smith County.

TYLER, Texas — The United Way of Smith County kicked off its 83rd campaign with a special event held Aug. 1 at the United Way headquarters in Tyler.

The event was sponsored by Henry & Peters accompanied by a breakfast provided by Brookshire Grocery Company and Hiland Dairy.

Towards the end of the program, the United Way Campaign Chairman Ward Huey announced a $2.2-million goal for the 2023 campaign.

“We’re excited to begin another campaign to meet essential needs in Smith County,” said Huey.

During the program, United Way leaders and volunteers shined a light on the organization’s Community Pillar sponsors as well as the network of partner agencies that receive funding from the campaign.

Patterson Auto Group in Tyler was recognized for donating a new Volkswagen Jetta to the campaign. Anyone who pledges $5 or more per week towards the campaign is automatically entered in the drawing for the Jetta.

A donation of at least $7 per week earns two entries to win the car, and $9 per week or more earns three entries. This is the sixth time Patterson has donated a vehicle towards the campaign effort.

“The kickoff event provides us the opportunity to recognize our great volunteers as well as our Community Pillar sponsor companies who cover the expense to run the campaign,” added James Sheridan, United Way Board Chairman.

Every year, one in four people living in Smith County are helped through the efforts of the local nonprofit programs funded by the United Way of Smith County.