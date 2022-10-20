Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to helping father steal from elderly couple

The younger Milton was arrested in August for his part in fraudulently benefiting from using elderly couple's debit cards over a seven-month period.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from August 2022.

The son of Rev. Jerome Milton, who was given jailtime and 10 years' probation for stealing from an elderly couple in August, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to his involvement in abusing the couple's credit card.

Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea to credit or debit card abuse against the elderly. He was then sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication probation, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said.

The younger Milton was arrested in August for his part in fraudulently benefiting from using elderly couple's debit cards over a seven-month period, according to the indictment.

Through a plea deal on Aug. 12, Rev. Milton, who leads Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, admitted to using bank transfers and credit cards to steal from two elderly congregation members as well as stealing from the previous church he led and the East Texas Communities Foundation.



Rev. Milton was sentenced to six months, or 180 days, in the Smith County Jail and 10 years' probation through his guilty plea.

Police documents obtained in October 2021 state Rev. Milton unlawfully took money from congregation members, Wayford and Marilyn Brown, using multiple check withdrawals and ATM transactions while he was serving as their power of attorney and finances.

In the affidavit regarding Rev. Milton's arrest, the document stated that Jerome Anthony Milton was seen making ATM withdrawals from the elderly man’s bank account.

The document states Rev. Milton used the funds he took for car payments and hotel rooms.