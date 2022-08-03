Spring Hill ISD to end free meals for all students after federal funding ends

Two other districts in East Texas, Bullard and Lindale ISDs, already announced that free meals to all students will be ending this upcoming school year as well.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: This video was produced on July 26.

Spring Hill ISD will no longer offer free meals for all students after the U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver that help fund the meals for the past two years expired.

According to the district, Congress authorized the USDA spending during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued that through the 2021-22 school year. The funds have not been authorized to continue for the 2022-23 year.

Because of the waiver ending, Spring Hill ISD said students will be charged for school meals. Free and reduced-price meals will be available based on student eligibility.

Income eligible families can complete the National School Lunch Program application for free and reduced-price school meals. More information for Spring Hill can be found here.

Frankston ISD will continue to offer free breakfast but the district will charge for student lunches.