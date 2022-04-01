Spring Hill names Shawn Copeland as district's athletic director, splitting position with head coach

"Coach Copeland has 20 years experience, most recently serving as the district's assistant athletic director," Spring Hill said in a statement.

LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time, Spring Hill has announced they are splitting the position of head football coach and athletic director.

On Friday, they named the Panthers' defensive coordinator Brandon Joslin as the new head football coach. However, Shawn Copeland will step into the role of athletic director -- making him the district's ninth AD since 2004. Previously, head football coaches held the dual-role of HC/AD within the district.

"Coach Copeland has 20 years experience, most recently serving as the district's assistant athletic director," Spring Hill said in a statement.