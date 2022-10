The investigation is ongoing.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "multi-victim aggravated assault."

According to the HCSO, they are working a case involving a stabbing, assault with a vehicle and an arson on Private Rd. 3453, near Lansing Switch at Interstate 20.

One person has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.