The locations, which will be part of a development by Victron Energy, are set to open on the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN, Texas — New businesses are set to open in the city of Van in the coming months.

On Thursday, city officials announced the following new stores would be opening in Vandal country:

Starbucks

The Original Fried Pie Shop

Gateway

Pilot

Wendy's

The locations, which will be part of a development by Victron Energy, are set to open on the fall.