MEXIA, Texas — A Texas State Trooper was shot Friday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

A source told 6 News that the event happened at FM 28-38 and Highway 84 near Mexia.

Sgt Brian Washko with Texas DPS did not have details on the officer's condition or a possible suspect.

