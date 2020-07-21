SUBMISSION PORTAL OPEN: Nominate new names for Tyler ISD's high schools

Nominations will be taken through Monday, Aug. 3 at noon.

TYLER, Texas — The online submission portal is now open for citizens to nominate new names for Tyler ISD's high schools.

On Thursday, July 16, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools.

Now, Tylerites are urged to submit their ideas to rename the schools.

The district issued guidelines for when the district chooses to name, rename or modify the name of any school building or other facility in the District, the following guidelines shall be used:

A school facility may be named after patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for District students or the community.

A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geo-graphic area, landmark, or physical attribute.

A portion of a school facility may be named after a person who has served the District or community directly. Such portions of school facilities may include (but are not limited to) theaters, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility. A person whose name is considered for a portion of a school facility must have made a significant local contribution to society and/or education, and the name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.

The board must approve the naming of all facilities.

Nominations will be taken through Monday, Aug. 3 at noon.