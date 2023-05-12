Superior Outfitters to open 3rd location by Buc-ee's in Terrell

Owner Austin Rohr currently has two locations; one in Longview at 1310 W. Loop 281 and another in Tyler at 4572 S. Broadway Ave. in the French Quarter.

An East Texas-owned firearms and outdoor sporting goods dealer is opening its third location.

According to Austin Rohr, owner of Superior Outfitters, they just broke ground on their third location next to Buc-ee's in Terrell.

"Superior Firearms opened in April 2016 and was primarily focused on the firearm, shooting, and hunting markets, but in 2019 we rebranded to Superior Outfitters so we could expand our products lines," the company website states. "We carry new and used guns and a full line of ammo , accessories, costa sunglasses, and tons of apparel."

