DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement

According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Wood County Police were chasing the suspect on foot when he ran across Highway 80 and was hit by a vehicle.

MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.

Upon arrival, the suspect, who has been identified as Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, ran into the wood line and a perimeter was set up as an attempt to locate him.

While on scene, the sheriff's office was notified of several houses broken into near the area of FM 1801. Additional units arrived in the area and eventually began "pushing into the tree line."



Officials chased Fitzgerald on foot when he exited the tree line and ran across Highway 80. He was struck by a vehicle while evading officers, DPS said.

Fitzgerald had gotten into the lanes of traffic and was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by Jacob C. Batchelder, 30, of Mineola. Batchelder was taken to a local hospital with injuries, DPS said.

Fitzgerald was flighted for medical care in Tyler, where he was later pronounced dead, Albritton said.