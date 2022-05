When approached by police, a brief fight ensured before the man was taken into custody.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says a man reportedly involved in an early morning shooting has been arrested.

According to Det. Andy Erbaugh, an armed man was hiding under a house in the 800 block of W. Bow St., where a woman was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting.

When approached by police, a brief tussle ensured before the man was taken into custody.