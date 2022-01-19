TDCJ looking for armed and dangerous fugitive

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact 1-866-680-6667.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public's help to locate a fugitive with ties to East Texas who is considered armed and dangerous.

Corey Rashad Bell, 39, has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to comply with his supervision. He has served time in prison for multiple convictions.

TDCJ said he previously lived in Chandler and Tyler. He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes and he weighs 300 pounds and is 6'1".

Some of his convictions include taking a weapon from an officer, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest and other charges.