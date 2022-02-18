Teen dead, another flown to Tyler hospital following crash in Upshur County

The crash remains under investigation.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas teen is dead and another is in serious condition following an Upshur County crash.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on White Oak Rd., just east of Big Sandy.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car was traveling west on White Oak Rd., when it topped a hill and ran off the roadway. The vehicle then went into a ditch and hit several trees.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old male driver was flown to a Tyler hospital.