:) TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD | Bubba's 33 in Longview to offer free meals to veterans on Veterans Day

LONGVIEW, Texas — Bubba's 33 in Longview always goes above and beyond to serve their customers, especially those who have served in the military.
Even amid COVID-19, the restaurant is planning to honor the nation's veterans on Nov. 11.
Bubba's 33 will offer free lunch to veterans on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Veterans can dine in or take food to go.
