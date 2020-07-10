:) TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD | Bubba's 33 in Longview to offer free meals to veterans on Veterans Day

Even amid COVID-19, the restaurant is planning to honor the nation's veterans on Nov. 11.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Bubba's 33 in Longview always goes above and beyond to serve their customers, especially those who have served in the military.

Even amid COVID-19, the restaurant is planning to honor the nation's veterans on Nov. 11.

Bubba's 33 will offer free lunch to veterans on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Veterans can dine in or take food to go.

Check out the video above to hear more about their initiative.