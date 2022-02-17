Texarkana father, son sentenced to federal prison for selling meth, firearm

Because of their felony convictions, neither of them are allowed to own or possess firearms or ammunition.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana father and son were both sentenced to federal prison recently after pleading guilty to working together to sell meth and a short-barreled shotgun.

Kelvin Lorenzo Harris, also known as Fifth Ward, 57, pleaded guilty on Sept. 7 to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His son Markelvin Renard McHenry, also known as Black, 33, pleaded guilty to the same charges on Sept. 1.

Harris was sentenced to six months in federal prison on Feb. 15, while McHenry was sentenced to 165 months in federal prison Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court information shows that Harris and McHenry conspired to sell methamphetamine and a short-barreled shotgun in Texarkana. Harris displayed the sawed-off shotgun during a sale of methamphetamine in October 2020.

Harris was arrested several weeks after the transaction, and he directed his son to get the short-barreled shotgun. McHenry then sold the meth and the shotgun and disposed of the money as his father asked, according to the court.

Both Harris and McHenry are convicted felons on offenses of burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. Because of their felony convictions, neither of them are allowed to own or possess firearms or ammunition.

The father and son were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 22 last year and charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

The joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, assisted in the prosecution of this case, the DOJ said.

PSN is a program that uses evidence to effectively reduce violent crimes, the DOJ statement read.