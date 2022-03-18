Texas Dental Association issues statement following shooting deaths of Tyler dentists

According to the sheriff's office, Steven Smith was angry with the clinic staff and got his handgun from his truck to shoot Sinclair and Burroughs.

TYLER, Texas — In a statement, the Texas Dental Association offered support, thoughts and prayers to the families of the two dentists shot and killed at a Tyler dental office Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, 59, of Tyler and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, 75, of Tyler, were shot Wednesday afternoon at Affordable Dentures & Implants, located in the 3000 block of Highway 31 East in Tyler. Both later died because of their injuries, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, was arrested on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting and the dentists' deaths.

"We offer our caring support, thoughts and prayers to the dentists and their families, staff and the community after this heartbreaking situation," the Texas Dental Association said its a statement. "We will share information on how we can support the victims' families and community as it becomes available."

An investigation determined Steven Smith was a patient at the clinic. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Thursday in addition to being accused of shooting the dentists, Steven Smith pointed the gun at a nurse, which is where the assault charge comes from.

According to the sheriff's office, Steven Smith was angry with the clinic staff, went to his pickup truck and returned with a handgun that he used to shoot Sinclair and Burroughs working inside the business.

The sheriff's office said after the shooting, Steven Smith fled the area heading west on Highway 31 toward the city limits of Tyler. Using a description of the vehicle and plate number, a deputy found Steven Smith pulling into the driveway of his home in the south part of Tyler.

He retreated into the home, and deputies and Tyler police officers established a perimeter around the house. After several minutes, Steven Smith's parents came out of the home and he then came out of the residence, the sheriff's office said.