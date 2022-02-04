TDI gives tips for filing claims after Feb. storm

If your property suffered damage following the February winter storm, TDI says to call your insurance company and report the damage as soon as you can safely do so.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Insurance is providing claim filing tips for East Texans following February's severe weather storm.

If your property suffered damage in the recent winter storm, TDI says to call your insurance company and report the damage as soon as you can safely do so. TDI also suggests to take photos or videos of all damaged property. It is encouraged not to throw away any materials until the insurance adjuster has a chance to analyze and review the damage.

If necessary, TDI suggests to make temporary repairs on any emergency areas to prevent further damage, and to remove standing water for safety. If any windows are broken, be sure to cover up areas with holes to keep rain and snow out.

TDI officials say you should keep a list of your repairs, and always save your receipts. An important reminder is to never make permanent repairs before your insurance adjuster can review the damage.

For additional insurance inquiries, call the TDI Help Line at (800) 252-3439.

