'The tools to be successful': Junior League of Tyler holds Girl Power event

TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler held its annual Girl Power event Saturday at the UT Tyler University Center featuring an Olympic medalist.
The free event aimed to help sixth-grade girls in Smith County focus on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, according to organizers. The event also helped equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.
Event committee member Katherine Bailey said the event benefits young girls in a big way.
