Titus County Sheriff's Office searching for woman wanted for questioning in felony cases

The sheriff's office also suspects that numerous people have helped her evade arrest.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with several felony offenses in the county.

Traci Marie Hooper, 36, has felony warrants for her arrest in Morris County as well. According to the sheriff's office, Hooper knows she is a fugitive and she has evaded arrest for several weeks.

The sheriff's office also suspects that numerous people have helped Hooper evade arrest.

"They should be aware that harboring a fugitive or providing other assistance in Texas, could result in criminal charges being brought against those who help prevent a fugitive from being captured," the law enforcement agency said on Facebook.

She is known to drive a 2004 Silver Toyota Carolla but she has also frequently driven a white SUV.