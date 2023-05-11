TJC, Southern Methodist University in Dallas establish scholarship to ease transferring to 4-year university

SMU announced the new scholarship on Thursday in the board room in White Administrative Services Center on the TJC central campus.

TYLER, Texas — A new scholarship for Tyler Junior College graduates will help ease that journey toward a bachelor's degree at Southern Methodist University in Dallas thanks to a donation from members of the Brookshire family.

The scholarship was made possible by Brad Brookshire, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Brookshire Grocery Company, and his wife Ann Warmack Brookshire. Both are SMU alumni and their three sons also graduated from the Dallas private university.

The Brookshire Scholarship will give funds for high-achieving students who enroll at SMU after getting their associate's degree at TJC, the announcement from TJC said.

“Students who transfer to SMU from community colleges have a proven record of success,” said SMU President Dr. R. Gerald Turner. “We are committed to making an SMU education available to more outstanding students, regardless of means, and this generous gift of a scholarship endowment from the Brookshires will open a wider path for TJC students.”

TJC said one student will be chosen for the Brookshire Scholarship each fall, and that student will have the scholarship for five semesters (2.5 academic years) or until graduation, whichever comes first.

A student who is majoring in the Cox School of Business and with significant demonstrated financial need will be given preference, but others will not be excluded, according to TJC.

Ann Brookshire advised TJC students just hearing about the scholarship to “dream big, work hard, do well for two years – and make this happen.”

TJC students will also be eligible for other SMU merit scholarships that are tailored for transfer students and automatically awarded to students (who have completed 50 transferable hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA).

“The education and experiences that Ann and I received through what is now SMU’s Cox School of Business have been of huge benefit throughout our careers,” Brad Brookshire said. “We are so pleased to help open this door for TJC students.”

According to TJC, 12 students have transferred to SMU over the past five years and administrators at both institutions hope this scholarship will increase those numbers.

“It is truly my honor to work with both Ann and Brad Brookshire on big-scale initiatives that lead to a very strong East Texas,” said TJC President Juan E. Mejia. “The Brookshires truly care for others, and it shows in the way they invest their talents and resources. Regardless of how busy they are, they always make time to learn about the specific details of students and community members, so that they can identify ways to be of service."