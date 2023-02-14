TJC spreads love to the deaf and hard of hearing community with Valentine's Day art

They made a few pieces of art in different cities that say 'I love you' in sign language to bring awareness to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A group of Tyler Junior College professors and students created artwork that represents the local deaf and hard of hearing community.

The artwork is a few pieces of art in different cities that say 'I love you' in sign language.

Kim Hunt, an American Sign Language professor at TJC, said they wanted to create art work that represents the ASL language, history and art.

The ASL Department did a "love you field day," where they traveled through Jacksonville, Tyler and Lindale to show their appreciation for the deaf or hard of hearing community.

"Just to give love back to them because we wouldn't be who we are today without their language without their culture and without their history," Hunt said. "And to let them know that we support them as much as they support us.