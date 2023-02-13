Local flower shop prepares for Valentine's Day

Flowers by Lou Ann prepares to deliver hundreds of flower arrangements this holiday season.

TYLER, Texas — A local flower shop works endlessly to prepare flower arrangements for deliver tomorrow on Valentine's Day.

Flowers by Lou Ann has over 20 years of experience preparing flower arrangements for Valentine's Day in the Tyler area. Business owner, Lou Ann Green is a pro when it comes to this holiday and is excited to put her skills to the test to create something special for everyone.

"We love to send out very unique items to some special loved ones," Green said. "We're just here to make something very unique for people that are needing something for Valentine's Day."

Valentine's Day can be a hectic day but Green prepares with her team ahead of time to fulfill each arraignment order.

"We have to have extra delivery help, and then we have, of course, extra designers, we just have helpers, helping the designers to try to get extra stuff done," Green said. "We usually try to have around 15 to 20 drivers to deliver it because everything is in a fast paced motion... goes out as quick as we can get it on the track."

Flower orders keep Green busy but also many pre-made arraignments for last minute shoppers.

"We have lots of things made for people ready to come in and pick up...we try very hard to do that, because I know sometimes (people) forget, especially with Super Bowl Sunday night," Green said.

Flowers by Lou Ann not only creates flower arrangements but also have extra gifts you can purchase such as fruit baskets, candy baskets, candles, balloons, and plush animals.

"I think that people love to get something extra with their flowers, I think that it just makes it special," Green said. "I've had a lot of people that get an arrangement that has a really special device and that really just makes it over the top."

A special addition to the arraignment might make the price rise but Green said she tries to keep the prices fair so everyone can have the opportunity to send an arraignment to their loved ones.

"Our roses were quite a bit more expensive but we were able to maintain several of our prices the same price for the last three years," Green said."We want to be as reasonable as we can be, so people could still afford to send something to the ones (they love)."

Green said her flower shop continues to be busy as people put in orders after the Valentine's Day.

"There's lots of people that are needing something after Valentine's Day and we definitely still deliver flowers after," Green said. "Love is still happening and people still realize that sometimes things happen and they don't get the flowers, so we still deliver the day after and the day after."

Green said she is grateful to locals that shop at her store and suggests to order ahead during this holiday season.