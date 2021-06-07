x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Local Daughters of American Revolution to honor Tomb of the Unknown Soldier's 100th anniversary

100th anniversary to comprise of a 21-gun salute, a blessing of CAMP V, and Rose Garden's "Never Forget" Garden along with other programs.

TYLER, Texas — In honor of Veterans Day, the Tyler chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will honor the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a 21-gun salute, a blessing of CAMP V and Rose Garden's "Never Forget" Garden and other programs.

The Mary Tyler Chapter of NSDAR will commemorate the tomb's centennial  beginning at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at CAMP V, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, located at 3212 W. Front St. in Tyler, with a Veterans Day program featuring the Color Guard, proclamations and remarks from local dignitaries.

Dignitaries' remarks will be from Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Located in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the historic monument is dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. The tomb was established in 1921.

Read more from our newspaper partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Related Articles

In Other News

Parents express their thoughts on the new COVID-19 as rollouts begin for local hospitals and clinics