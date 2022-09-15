Statewide high school fishing tournaments to honor Troup's Cooper Reid

During the first Texas High School Bass Association tournament of the season, angler and organizers will be doing something special in Reid's honor.

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing.

Reid, a member of the Troup Tigers football team suffered a severe head injury in last Friday's homecoming game against Buffalo. However, he's also the heart of the Troup High School fishing team.

On Saturday, during the first Texas High School Bass Association tournament of the season, angler and organizers will be doing something special in Reid's honor.

"This weekend, they're having donation opportunities at nine different tournaments across the state, which is a tremendous help and support for the family," Chris Turner said.

At Lake Palestine, the Troup fishing team will be holding a barbeque where 100% of proceeds will go toward the Reid family.