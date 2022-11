Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

David Seaman is owner of both stores, said Manager Mary Parham.