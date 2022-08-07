Trial for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft could be held in less than 2 weeks

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. said if the other case goes to trial, he would move back Traylor-Harris' trial date to Dec. 5.

TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice could be held in under two weeks.

Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. He posted bail with a bond of $40,000 on Sept. 26 after previously having his bond set at $1 million due to violations.

His trial date is currently set for Nov. 15; however, the during a court hearing on Thursday, Traylor-Harris' lawyer asked for a postponement due to another trial he's a part of in the 114th District Court.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. said if the other case goes to trial, he would move back Traylor-Harris' trial date to Dec. 5.

Skeen also allowed Traylor-Harris to travel to Dallas for the purpose of speaking with his lawyer.

Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July as Pct. 1 constable in July after a citizen filed a lawsuit to remove him from office. If convicted, that suspension will become permanent.

Traylor-Harris, Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested in November last year and are charged with official oppression and property theft.

An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

Traylor-Harris had been in the Gregg County Jail since May 13 until the end of September.

In an Aug. 30 ruling, the 12th Court of Appeals said after reviewing evidence, the bond for Traylor-Harris is "excessive." The court of appeals said in the ruling the trial court abused its discretion when denying Traylor-Harris' requests to reduce his bond.