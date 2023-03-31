Troup police search for 16-year-old runaway

People who provide information will remain anonymous. Police said that harboring a runaway child is a criminal charge and will be enforced in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who was last seen Tuesday.

According to police, Jordan Helmick, 16, ran away from home and officials believe he is staying with friends or family members.

Those who have information regarding his location should contact Lt. Shawn Murry by private message to the Troup Police Department Facebook page or by calling the police department at 903-842-3211.