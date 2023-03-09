Smith County Sheriff's Office search for 15-year-old runaway

According to the sheriff's office, Eric Duran does have ties to the immediate Tyler area.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen in late February.

Eric Jason Duran, who the sheriff's office say is a runaway, is Hispanic and 15 years old. He is 5’ 4" and weighs 110 pounds. Duran also has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the sheriff's office, Duran does have ties to the immediate Tyler area. Those who have information regarding Duran's location should please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or or Det. Jennifer Stockwell at 903-533-1880 ext 26.