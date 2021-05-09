Two arrested for child endangerment after taking drugs, letting child walk in roadway

Methamphetamines were located in the residence and inside a vehicle operated by the two suspects.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — On May 2, 2021, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services responded to 345 Robbie Road to follow up on an incident involving ongoing issues related to a 2-year-old child walking unsupervised in the middle of the roadway.

Deputies and Child Protective Services spoke to the mother, Randi Markham, and another female subject on the scene, Brittany Ryan, both admitting to consuming drugs before the deputies' arrival and while the children were inside the home with them.

Probable cause was developed by deputies on scene and a search warrant was applied for and obtained.

Methamphetamines were located in the residence and inside a vehicle operated by both Markham and Ryan. Both subjects were charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1. The children were safely turned over to a family member.